Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.06 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.14. The consensus estimate for Interactive Brokers Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.83 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Interactive Brokers Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.78 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.30 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $56.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.21. Interactive Brokers Group has a 12 month low of $52.18 and a 12 month high of $82.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.80.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.08). Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $656.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is currently 15.63%.

In other news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.53, for a total value of $1,230,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,867,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,437,951.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 540,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,755,200. Insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBKR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 112.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 692.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.49% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

