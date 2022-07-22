Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Price Target Cut to $28.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on JEF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.50.

Shares of NYSE:JEF opened at $31.02 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.38. Jefferies Financial Group has a one year low of $25.88 and a one year high of $44.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 17.23%. Jefferies Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.40%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEF. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 119.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

