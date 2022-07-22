Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Netflix in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Uerkwitz now expects that the Internet television network will earn $2.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.52. The consensus estimate for Netflix’s current full-year earnings is $10.48 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Netflix’s FY2024 earnings at $14.81 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $19.53 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $26.38 EPS.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.97 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on NFLX. Barclays cut their price target on Netflix from $275.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Netflix from $300.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen cut their target price on Netflix from $590.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Societe Generale cut their target price on Netflix from $330.00 to $170.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.92.

Netflix stock opened at $223.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $99.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $186.70 and its 200 day moving average is $304.17. Netflix has a twelve month low of $162.71 and a twelve month high of $700.99.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its position in Netflix by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,628 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Netflix by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

