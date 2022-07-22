JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 127 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $1,399,135,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,925,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,484,343,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584,871 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,161,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $677,704,000 after acquiring an additional 697,955 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 33,421.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 633,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $135,775,000 after acquiring an additional 635,349 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,069,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $872,326,000 after acquiring an additional 495,211 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $227.00 price target (down from $255.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered United Parcel Service from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays set a $220.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.12.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS opened at $187.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.34 and a 52-week high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.80 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. Research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 49.63%.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.