JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,825 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,132 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 12,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Blackstone by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Israel Discount Bank of New York boosted its stake in Blackstone by 1.7% during the first quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 5,537 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,576 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BX. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone from $136.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone from $154.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone from $169.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.73.

NYSE:BX opened at $97.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.97 and a 52-week high of $149.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.77.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 23.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 96.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 50,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total transaction of $1,769,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 940,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,284,047.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total value of $1,769,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 940,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,284,047.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Breyer bought 9,326 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $107.21 per share, for a total transaction of $999,840.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,701,103.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,514,376 shares of company stock valued at $11,553,227 and sold 143,431 shares valued at $5,714,050. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

