JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 807 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cigna by 5.5% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cigna by 16.6% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,392 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Cigna by 5.7% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 17,480 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,188,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Cigna by 5.6% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,592 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Cigna during the first quarter valued at $200,000. 88.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cigna alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cigna in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $271.00 price target (down from $330.00) on shares of Cigna in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.28.

Insider Activity

Cigna Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 5,901 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,270.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,965,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 9,505 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,661,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,198,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 5,901 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $1,593,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,965,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,740 shares of company stock valued at $20,621,935. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

CI stock opened at $266.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.74. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $191.74 and a 1 year high of $282.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $263.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.75.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $44.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.48 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 3.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 22.69 EPS for the current year.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.79%.

Cigna Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.