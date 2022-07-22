JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 391 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its position in Texas Instruments by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 11,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $416,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 19,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,674,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Price Performance

NASDAQ TXN opened at $166.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.49. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $144.46 and a 52-week high of $202.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 5.54. The stock has a market cap of $153.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.98.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.18. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.89% and a net margin of 43.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $2,083,450.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,252,649.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Texas Instruments news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $1,005,037.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,640,773.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $2,083,450.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,252,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $187.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.18.

About Texas Instruments

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.