Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) PT Lowered to $65.00 at Mizuho

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Mizuho from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen reduced their target price on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $67.53.

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 3.2 %

JCI opened at $50.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.62. Johnson Controls International has a fifty-two week low of $45.52 and a fifty-two week high of $81.77.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.46%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Johnson Controls International

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 20.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 57,842,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,792,726,000 after buying an additional 9,941,674 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $552,369,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 759.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,031,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678,321 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the first quarter worth $134,563,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 158.1% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,232,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

