Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.00-10.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.21. Johnson & Johnson also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $10.00-$10.10 EPS.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:JNJ opened at $171.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $155.72 and a one year high of $186.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.34. The company has a market cap of $450.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.63.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.56% and a net margin of 19.21%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.79%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an outperform rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $189.89.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,336,803. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,523,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Johnson & Johnson

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Syntal Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 14.6% in the first quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at about $1,060,000. EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,040,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.5% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

