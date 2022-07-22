JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Metro (ETR:B4B3) a €10.70 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.70 ($10.81) price target on Metro (ETR:B4B3 – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on B4B3. Barclays set a €10.00 ($10.10) price objective on shares of Metro in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Warburg Research set a €8.50 ($8.59) price objective on shares of Metro in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Baader Bank set a €8.00 ($8.08) price objective on shares of Metro in a report on Thursday, July 7th. HSBC set a €8.50 ($8.59) price objective on shares of Metro in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.00 ($9.09) price objective on shares of Metro in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Metro Stock Performance

Metro stock opened at €8.05 ($8.13) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €8.07 and its 200-day moving average is €8.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 287.22, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.75. Metro has a 1 year low of €6.75 ($6.82) and a 1 year high of €12.30 ($12.42). The company has a market cap of $23.95 million and a P/E ratio of -25.88.

About Metro

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 748 wholesale stores and supply depots under the METRO, MAKRO, Aviludo, Classic Fine Foods, Davigel Spain, Pro à Pro, and Rungis Express brand names serving hotels, restaurants, bars, cafes, catering companies, small grocery stores, kiosks, independent retailers, service providers, and authorities in Europe, Russia, and Asia, as well as online marketplace METRO MARKETS.

