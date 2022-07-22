JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€59.00” Price Target for HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €59.00 ($59.60) price objective on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €64.00 ($64.65) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group set a €76.00 ($76.77) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($65.66) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €44.40 ($44.85) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays set a €44.00 ($44.44) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, July 8th.

Get HeidelbergCement alerts:

HeidelbergCement Stock Performance

HeidelbergCement stock opened at €48.47 ($48.96) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €50.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of €55.29. HeidelbergCement has a 1-year low of €43.40 ($43.84) and a 1-year high of €76.98 ($77.76). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.38, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $9.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35.

About HeidelbergCement

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.