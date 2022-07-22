JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Quilter (LON:QLT) to Neutral

Quilter (LON:QLT – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 115 ($1.37) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 180 ($2.15). JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.79% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Quilter from GBX 162 ($1.94) to GBX 125 ($1.49) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.26) price target on shares of Quilter in a report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price target on Quilter from GBX 120 ($1.43) to GBX 100 ($1.20) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Quilter from GBX 180 ($2.15) to GBX 170 ($2.03) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quilter currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 132.50 ($1.58).

Quilter Stock Performance

Shares of QLT stock opened at GBX 103.80 ($1.24) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 111.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 129.06. Quilter has a 52 week low of GBX 95.40 ($1.14) and a 52 week high of GBX 169.65 ($2.03). The company has a market cap of £1.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 5,170.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Quilter Company Profile

In related news, insider Mark Satchel sold 198,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.47), for a total transaction of £243,693.75 ($291,325.46). In other Quilter news, insider Mark Satchel sold 198,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.47), for a total value of £243,693.75 ($291,325.46). Also, insider Glyn Barker purchased 88,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 112 ($1.34) per share, for a total transaction of £99,520.96 ($118,973.05).

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, High Net Worth and Affluent. The company offers financial advice for protection, mortgages, savings, investments, and pensions. It also provides Quilter Investment Platform, an investment platform for advice-based wealth management products and services; Quilter Investors, which offers investment solutions; and Quilter Financial Planning, a restricted and independent financial adviser network that provides mortgage and financial planning advice and financial solutions to individuals and businesses through a network of intermediaries.

