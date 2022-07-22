JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Quilter (OTCMKTS:QUILF) to Neutral

Quilter (OTCMKTS:QUILF – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on QUILF. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Quilter from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup lowered shares of Quilter from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Quilter from GBX 210 ($2.51) to GBX 198.33 ($2.37) in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Quilter in a research report on Monday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Quilter from GBX 175 ($2.09) to GBX 160 ($1.91) in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quilter presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.08.

Quilter Price Performance

OTCMKTS QUILF opened at $1.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.14. Quilter has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $1.20.

About Quilter

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, High Net Worth and Affluent. The company offers financial advice for protection, mortgages, savings, investments, and pensions. It also provides Quilter Investment Platform, an investment platform for advice-based wealth management products and services; Quilter Investors, which offers investment solutions; and Quilter Financial Planning, a restricted and independent financial adviser network that provides mortgage and financial planning advice and financial solutions to individuals and businesses through a network of intermediaries.

