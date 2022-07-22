JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM)

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 1,160 ($13.87) price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 32.42% from the company’s previous close.

DNLM has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,500 ($17.93) to GBX 1,100 ($13.15) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,710 ($20.44) to GBX 1,200 ($14.35) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($20.92) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Dunelm Group to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 1,400 ($16.74) to GBX 950 ($11.36) in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dunelm Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,232 ($14.73).

Dunelm Group Stock Performance

Shares of DNLM opened at GBX 876 ($10.47) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 831.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,046.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.57, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.77 billion and a PE ratio of 1,167.60. Dunelm Group has a 1 year low of GBX 752 ($8.99) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,557.73 ($18.62).

Insider Buying and Selling at Dunelm Group

About Dunelm Group

In other news, insider William Reeve acquired 2,000 shares of Dunelm Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 880 ($10.52) per share, for a total transaction of £17,600 ($21,040.05). In related news, insider William Reeve bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 880 ($10.52) per share, with a total value of £17,600 ($21,040.05). Also, insider Arja Taaveniku bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 807 ($9.65) per share, for a total transaction of £48,420 ($57,884.04). Over the last quarter, insiders bought 18,117 shares of company stock worth $16,526,777.

(Get Rating)

Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, storage beds, divan bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, mattress toppers, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

Further Reading

