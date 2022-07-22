JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM)

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 1,160 ($13.87) price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 32.42% from the company’s previous close.
DNLM has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,500 ($17.93) to GBX 1,100 ($13.15) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,710 ($20.44) to GBX 1,200 ($14.35) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($20.92) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Dunelm Group to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 1,400 ($16.74) to GBX 950 ($11.36) in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dunelm Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,232 ($14.73).
Dunelm Group Stock Performance
Shares of DNLM opened at GBX 876 ($10.47) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 831.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,046.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.57, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.77 billion and a PE ratio of 1,167.60. Dunelm Group has a 1 year low of GBX 752 ($8.99) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,557.73 ($18.62).
Insider Buying and Selling at Dunelm Group
About Dunelm Group
Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, storage beds, divan bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, mattress toppers, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.
Further Reading
- Salesforce Stock is a Resilient Best-of Breed CRM Play
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Why Will Highly-Valued Tesla Move Higher? Results
Receive News & Ratings for Dunelm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunelm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.