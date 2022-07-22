JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Limited Announces Dividend of GBX 1 (LON:JARA)

JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Limited (LON:JARA – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, July 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets stock opened at GBX 107.67 ($1.29) on Friday. JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets has a 52 week low of GBX 80.80 ($0.97) and a 52 week high of GBX 110.50 ($1.32). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 103.02 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 94.38. The company has a market cap of £234.08 million and a PE ratio of 974.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets

In other news, insider John Scott acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 101 ($1.21) per share, for a total transaction of £20,200 ($24,148.24).

