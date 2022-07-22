JulSwap (JULD) Price Hits $0.0028

JulSwap (JULD) traded down 12.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. One JulSwap coin can now be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. JulSwap has a market cap of $1.66 million and approximately $254,412.00 worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, JulSwap has traded up 4.2% against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About JulSwap

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 592,166,802 coins. JulSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity. The official website for JulSwap is julswap.com. JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap.

JulSwap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JulSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JulSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

