K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Price Target Cut to C$10.50 by Analysts at National Bankshares

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by National Bankshares from C$12.75 to C$10.50 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on KNT. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. TD Securities set a C$12.00 price target on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$13.25 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) Stock Performance

CVE:KNT opened at C$7.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.99 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.43. K92 Mining Inc. has a one year low of C$1.55 and a one year high of C$8.50.

Insider Transactions at K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V)

About K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V)

In related news, Director Nan H. Lee bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$7.95 per share, with a total value of C$31,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$31,800. In other K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) news, Director Nan H. Lee acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$7.95 per share, with a total value of C$31,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at C$31,800. Also, Director Mark Price Eaton sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.79, for a total transaction of C$195,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,762,200. Insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $637,800 over the last 90 days.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

