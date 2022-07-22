Kalmar Reaches Market Cap of $3.92 Million (KALM)

Kalmar (KALM) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. One Kalmar coin can currently be purchased for $0.73 or 0.00003192 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kalmar has a total market cap of $3.92 million and approximately $84,609.00 worth of Kalmar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Kalmar has traded up 20.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004381 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001576 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00016319 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00032463 BTC.

About Kalmar

Kalmar’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,376,069 coins. Kalmar’s official Twitter account is @kalmar_io.

Kalmar Coin Trading

