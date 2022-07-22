Karelian Diamond Resources (LON:KDR) Shares Down 2.4%

Karelian Diamond Resources Plc (LON:KDR – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 2.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.90 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 2.05 ($0.02). Approximately 366,513 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 65% from the average daily volume of 222,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.10 ($0.03).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2.35 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2.55. The stock has a market cap of £1.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.25.

Karelian Diamond Resources Plc engages in the discovery, evaluation, and development of diamond deposits. The company holds interests in the Lahtojoki diamond project located in the Kuopio-Kaavi region in Finland; and the Seitaperä diamondiferous kimberlite pipe and the Riihivaara diamond projects situated in the Kuhmo area, Finland.

