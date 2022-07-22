Kattana Price Tops $0.64 on Top Exchanges (KTN)

Kattana (KTN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 22nd. One Kattana coin can now be bought for $0.64 or 0.00002828 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kattana has a total market cap of $1.35 million and $54,059.00 worth of Kattana was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Kattana has traded 12.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004399 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00015975 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00032225 BTC.

Kattana Coin Profile

Kattana’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,102,968 coins. Kattana’s official Twitter account is @kattanatrade.

Buying and Selling Kattana

According to CryptoCompare, “Kattana is a suite of reliable, professional, intuitive, and fast trading tools for both native and novice traders. It is a professional trading terminal with scalable charts from decentralized and centralized exchanges. The platform is built to serve traders and allow them to trade within the platform, without finding contract addresses and other DEXs where assets are traded. “

