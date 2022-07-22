Keras Resources (LON:KRS) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.08

Keras Resources Plc (LON:KRS – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.08 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.05 ($0.00). Keras Resources shares last traded at GBX 0.05 ($0.00), with a volume of 7,076,224 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.67.

Keras Resources Plc, a mineral resource company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. It holds 51% interests in the Diamond Creek phosphate project located in Salt Lake City, Utah; and 85% interests in the Nayega manganese project, which covers an area of 92,390 hectares in northern Togo.

