KeyCorp Analysts Give Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) a $65.00 Price Target

KeyCorp set a $65.00 target price on Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

PATK has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Patrick Industries to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an underperform rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Patrick Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Patrick Industries from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Patrick Industries presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.25.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

Patrick Industries Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of PATK stock opened at $58.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 4.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.31. Patrick Industries has a 1-year low of $49.79 and a 1-year high of $88.79.

Patrick Industries Announces Dividend

Patrick Industries ( NASDAQ:PATK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $4.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $1.65. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 39.75%. Patrick Industries’s revenue was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Patrick Industries will post 12.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is currently 10.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Patrick Industries news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total transaction of $683,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 220,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,065,721.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 3,103 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $201,819.12. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 212,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,815,406.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total transaction of $683,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 220,517 shares in the company, valued at $15,065,721.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,103 shares of company stock valued at $1,556,669. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Patrick Industries

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Patrick Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $824,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the 4th quarter worth $1,649,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 303.1% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 20,320 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 15,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,513 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum product; fiberglass and plastic components; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; dash panels; and other products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.