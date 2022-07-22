KeyCorp Cuts Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Price Target to $30.00

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at KeyCorp from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Brinker International from $60.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Brinker International from $44.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Brinker International from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Brinker International from $37.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.34.

Brinker International Stock Performance

Shares of EAT stock opened at $25.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.30. Brinker International has a twelve month low of $21.47 and a twelve month high of $60.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.39.

Insider Activity

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $980.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.08 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 4.02% and a negative return on equity of 53.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Brinker International will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Brinker International news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 231,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,254,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Brinker International

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 173,307 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,341,000 after acquiring an additional 61,286 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 351,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,411,000 after acquiring an additional 84,355 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Brinker International in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,054,000. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the fourth quarter worth $2,799,000. 99.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brinker International

(Get Rating)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2021, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,648 restaurants comprising 1,594 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

Featured Stories

