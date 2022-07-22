KeyCorp Lowers Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Price Target to $85.00

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at KeyCorp from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 27.04% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on DIN. StockNews.com cut shares of Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dine Brands Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.88.
Shares of NYSE:DIN traded down $1.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,450. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.86. Dine Brands Global has a fifty-two week low of $61.29 and a fifty-two week high of $95.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.40.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DIN. Strid Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,697,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Dine Brands Global by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,663 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Dine Brands Global by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 169,081 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,179,000 after purchasing an additional 17,455 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global in the first quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.
Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.
