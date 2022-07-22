KeyCorp Lowers Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Price Target to $85.00

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at KeyCorp from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 27.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on DIN. StockNews.com cut shares of Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dine Brands Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.88.

Dine Brands Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DIN traded down $1.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,450. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.86. Dine Brands Global has a fifty-two week low of $61.29 and a fifty-two week high of $95.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global ( NYSE:DIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $230.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.18 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 41.75% and a net margin of 10.53%. Dine Brands Global’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DIN. Strid Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,697,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Dine Brands Global by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,663 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Dine Brands Global by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 169,081 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,179,000 after purchasing an additional 17,455 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global in the first quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

