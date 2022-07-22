KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 31.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

KeyCorp Stock Down 0.5 %

KEY stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.17. The company had a trading volume of 438,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,619,810. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.62. The company has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.35. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $16.41 and a 52 week high of $27.17.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is presently 31.58%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in KeyCorp by 35.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in KeyCorp by 12.4% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. 83.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on KEY. StockNews.com began coverage on KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Wedbush lowered KeyCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler set a $19.00 price target on KeyCorp in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on KeyCorp from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.18.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

