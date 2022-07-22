KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Price Target Raised to $21.00

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Wedbush to $21.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.41% from the company’s current price.

KEY has been the subject of several other reports. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays lowered their target price on KeyCorp from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $19.00 target price on KeyCorp in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.25.

Shares of NYSE:KEY traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.04. 14,757,095 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,887,445. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.62. The firm has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $16.41 and a 52 week high of $27.17.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 31.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KEY. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in KeyCorp by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 932,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,563,000 after purchasing an additional 32,801 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in KeyCorp by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 6,541 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter worth $126,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in KeyCorp by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

