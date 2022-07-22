KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) PT Raised to $21.00 at Wedbush

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Wedbush to $21.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler set a $19.00 price target on KeyCorp in a report on Monday, June 20th. Odeon Capital Group cut KeyCorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on KeyCorp from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.25.

KeyCorp Stock Down 1.2 %

KEY stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.04. 14,757,095 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,887,445. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $16.41 and a 12 month high of $27.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.62. The company has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 31.30%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.58%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KeyCorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 62,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 11,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 16,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

