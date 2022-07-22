KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KVLE) Shares Up 0.3%

KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KVLE – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.03 and last traded at $22.03. 553 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 2,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.95.

KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KVLE – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC owned approximately 0.39% of KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

