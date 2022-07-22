Kinaxis Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:KXS)

Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Kinaxis in a report released on Wednesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse expects that the company will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Kinaxis’ current full-year earnings is $1.91 per share.

Get Kinaxis alerts:

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$124.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$115.44 million.

Kinaxis Trading Up 0.1 %

KXS has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bankshares increased their price target on Kinaxis from C$225.00 to C$250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. TD Securities cut their target price on Kinaxis from C$230.00 to C$210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th. ATB Capital upped their target price on Kinaxis from C$210.00 to C$240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$185.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$213.69.

Shares of KXS stock opened at C$154.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$4.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 261.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$138.47 and a 200-day moving average of C$148.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.55. Kinaxis has a 1-year low of C$119.48 and a 1-year high of C$229.98.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Angel Luis Mendez sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$131.77, for a total value of C$658,841.50.

Kinaxis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, The Netherlands, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Singapore, France, Ireland, Germany, India, and Canada. It offers Kinaxis, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operations planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.