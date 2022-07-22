Kinetik Holdings Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.75 (NASDAQ:KNTK)

Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share on Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th.
Kinetik Stock Down 3.3 %
NASDAQ:KNTK opened at $36.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.92. Kinetik has a 1-year low of $29.05 and a 1-year high of $45.50.
Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $257.25 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinetik will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.
KNTK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Kinetik from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Kinetik in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Kinetik from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th.
Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, and treating services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and water. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.
