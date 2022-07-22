Kinetik Holdings Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.75 (NASDAQ:KNTK)

Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share on Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th.

Kinetik Stock Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ:KNTK opened at $36.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.92. Kinetik has a 1-year low of $29.05 and a 1-year high of $45.50.

Get Kinetik alerts:

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $257.25 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinetik will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Kinetik

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Kinetik news, insider Anne Psencik sold 822 shares of Kinetik stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.85, for a total value of $31,934.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 156,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,061,066.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KNTK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Kinetik from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Kinetik in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Kinetik from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Kinetik Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, and treating services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and water. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinetik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinetik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.