Kinnevik (OTCMKTS:KNVKF) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Kinnevik AB (OTCMKTS:KNVKF – Get Rating) rose 1.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $37.55 and last traded at $37.55. Approximately 1,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 1,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.00.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.33 and a quick ratio of 6.33.
About Kinnevik
Kinnevik AB formerly known as Investment AB Kinnevik, is a venture capital firm specializing in investments in growth capital. It prefers to invest in digital consumer business, education, communication, e-commerce and marketplaces, entertainment, healthcare, and financial services but may also invest in other areas.
