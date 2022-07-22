KLCM Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

KLCM Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,976 shares during the quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 102.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 334.8% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Helmerich & Payne by 510.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Helmerich & Payne Price Performance

Shares of HP traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.31. 8,196 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,183,581. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.64. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.93 and a 52-week high of $54.59.

Helmerich & Payne Announces Dividend

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $467.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently -55.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays raised Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Helmerich & Payne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.40.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,175,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.