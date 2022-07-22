KLCM Advisors Inc. Has $11.86 Million Position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

KLCM Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 302,055 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 392 shares during the quarter. Allison Transmission comprises about 2.5% of KLCM Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. KLCM Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Allison Transmission worth $11,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Allison Transmission by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 493,850 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,950,000 after purchasing an additional 86,075 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 150.9% in the 4th quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,456 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 12,302 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Allison Transmission from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.60.

Shares of ALSN traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,722. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.71. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.55 and a 1-year high of $42.00.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $677.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.97 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 18.10% and a return on equity of 65.55%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.31%.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

