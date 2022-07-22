KLCM Advisors Inc. Has $524,000 Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

KLCM Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regent Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth about $249,000. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 151.1% during the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 6,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 48,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after buying an additional 9,495 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 257.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 13,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 9,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total transaction of $44,716.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,291,258. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Duke Energy Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.18.

DUK traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $104.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,304,731. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.26 and its 200-day moving average is $106.88. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $95.48 and a 52 week high of $116.33. The firm has a market cap of $80.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 8.52%. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.77%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

