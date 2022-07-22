KLCM Advisors Inc. Sells 1,048 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

KLCM Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,724 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in F. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Brown Advisory Securities LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter worth approximately $187,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $695,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 97,049 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 19,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of F traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.90. The stock had a trading volume of 687,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,130,352. The company has a market cap of $51.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.21. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $25.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.34 and a 200 day moving average of $15.85.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $32.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on F. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.91.

In related news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $214,400,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,517,792,839.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $321,319.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at $6,349,018.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $214,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,517,792,839.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,025,892 shares of company stock valued at $402,881,320. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

