Klever Price Tops $0.0132 (KLV)

Klever (KLV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 22nd. One Klever coin can now be purchased for $0.0132 or 0.00000058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Klever has traded up 14.7% against the dollar. Klever has a total market cap of $44.74 million and $4.48 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Klever Profile

Klever launched on August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Klever is www.klever.io.

Klever Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

