Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Price Target Increased to $65.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Susquehanna from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $62.16.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Knight-Swift Transportation Trading Up 3.7 %

NYSE:KNX opened at $52.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.19. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 52 week low of $42.50 and a 52 week high of $62.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.86.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 8.97%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Knight-Swift Transportation

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KNX. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter worth about $5,459,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 470,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,808,000 after purchasing an additional 12,232 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 232.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 85,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,216,000 after purchasing an additional 59,832 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,011,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 117,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

(Get Rating)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.