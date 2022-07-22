Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.30-$5.45 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.32. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Knight-Swift Transportation also updated its FY22 guidance to $5.30-5.45 EPS.

Knight-Swift Transportation Price Performance

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559,107. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 1-year low of $42.50 and a 1-year high of $62.29. The company has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.19.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is currently 8.97%.

Several brokerages have commented on KNX. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $62.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Knight-Swift Transportation

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 543.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 939 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 62.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

(Get Rating)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.