KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) Shares Sold by Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,233 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 3,166 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.16% of KNOT Offshore Partners worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in KNOT Offshore Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in KNOT Offshore Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in KNOT Offshore Partners in the first quarter valued at about $171,000. 26.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KNOT Offshore Partners alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on KNOT Offshore Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

KNOT Offshore Partners Price Performance

NYSE KNOP opened at $18.39 on Friday. KNOT Offshore Partners LP has a 1 year low of $12.34 and a 1 year high of $20.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $619.93 million, a P/E ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.56.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The shipping company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $65.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.57 million. KNOT Offshore Partners had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 13.67%. On average, research analysts forecast that KNOT Offshore Partners LP will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KNOT Offshore Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 28th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.31%. KNOT Offshore Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 139.60%.

About KNOT Offshore Partners

(Get Rating)

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns, acquires, and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, discharge, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. As of March 17, 2022, it operated a fleet of seventeen shuttle tankers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KNOT Offshore Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KNOT Offshore Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.