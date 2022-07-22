Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC Buys 1,087 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Comerica by 191.8% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 206.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,567,000 after purchasing an additional 35,407 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,296,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMA traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.68. 10,406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,070,358. Comerica Incorporated has a one year low of $63.22 and a one year high of $102.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.33. The stock has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.15. Comerica had a net margin of 30.42% and a return on equity of 13.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.71%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Comerica from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Comerica from $100.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Comerica from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Comerica currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.25.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

