Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC Has $1.71 Million Stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp makes up about 1.2% of Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FITB. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $1,044,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 126.2% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 10,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 166.3% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Insider Transactions at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total value of $92,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,018.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

FITB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp to $48.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $55.00 to $47.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.93.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.92. The company had a trading volume of 108,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,744,004. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.26. The company has a market capitalization of $23.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $31.80 and a 1 year high of $50.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.11). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 31.14% and a return on equity of 12.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.38%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.