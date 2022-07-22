Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC Invests $1.55 Million in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC bought a new stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 47,623 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,552,000. Suncor Energy accounts for 1.1% of Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 99,068 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after buying an additional 3,632 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Keating Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 269,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.40. 198,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,261,640. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.10 and a 52-week high of $42.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.99. The company has a market capitalization of $43.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.35.

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Rating ) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.18 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 15.69%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.3623 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.57%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SU shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$73.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Suncor Energy from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

