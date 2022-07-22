Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC Makes New $79,000 Investment in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC acquired a new position in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 17,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in B2Gold by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 21,787,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224,832 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of B2Gold by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,436,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,320,000 after acquiring an additional 877,754 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of B2Gold by 512.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,179,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,215,000 after acquiring an additional 6,007,635 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of B2Gold by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,698,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of B2Gold by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,726,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BTG. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$8.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James set a $6.00 price objective on shares of B2Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.06.

NYSEAMERICAN BTG traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $3.38. The stock had a trading volume of 691,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,367,879. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. B2Gold Corp. has a 52-week low of $3.10 and a 52-week high of $5.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.01.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $365.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.64 million. B2Gold had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 15.30%. Analysts forecast that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.21%.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

