Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC Makes New Investment in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 87,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,000. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC owned 0.06% of ProShares Short S&P500 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 during the first quarter worth approximately $112,000.

ProShares Short S&P500 Price Performance

SH traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.60. 483,884 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,468,359. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.08. ProShares Short S&P500 has a fifty-two week low of $13.47 and a fifty-two week high of $17.20.

ProShares Short S&P500 Profile

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

