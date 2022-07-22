KnoxFS (New) (KFX) Trading Up 281.2% Over Last 7 Days

KnoxFS (New) (KFX) traded up 54.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. KnoxFS (New) has a market capitalization of $124,672.04 and $1.00 worth of KnoxFS (New) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KnoxFS (New) coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000975 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, KnoxFS (New) has traded 281.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004334 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001566 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00016135 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001797 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00032804 BTC.
KnoxFS (New) Coin Profile
KnoxFS (New)’s total supply is 554,368 coins. KnoxFS (New)’s official Twitter account is @fs_knox.
Buying and Selling KnoxFS (New)
