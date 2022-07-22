KraneShares Emerging Markets Healthcare Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KMED) Trading 0.5% Higher

Shares of KraneShares Emerging Markets Healthcare Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KMED – Get Rating) were up 0.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.54 and last traded at $22.54. Approximately 2 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.42.

KraneShares Emerging Markets Healthcare Index ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.86 and a 200 day moving average of $23.47.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares Emerging Markets Healthcare Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares Emerging Markets Healthcare Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.