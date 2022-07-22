KUN (KUN) Tops 1-Day Volume of $6,633.00

KUN (KUN) traded 16.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. During the last seven days, KUN has traded 34.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. KUN has a market capitalization of $6,720.77 and approximately $6,633.00 worth of KUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KUN coin can now be purchased for $3.36 or 0.00014599 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004345 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001565 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00015671 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001797 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00032697 BTC.
KUN Coin Profile
KUN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000 coins. KUN’s official Twitter account is @KunaExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. KUN’s official website is kun.kuna.io.
KUN Coin Trading
