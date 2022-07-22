Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD) Shares Purchased by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,022 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,695 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC owned about 0.10% of Kyndryl worth $2,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kyndryl by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 163,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,365 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Kyndryl by 124.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 85,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 47,146 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kyndryl by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 9,405 shares during the period. 44.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kyndryl Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Kyndryl stock opened at $10.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $52.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

Kyndryl ( NYSE:KD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Martin J. Schroeter acquired 83,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.35 per share, for a total transaction of $949,995.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 828,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,398,254. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Martin J. Schroeter bought 83,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.35 per share, with a total value of $949,995.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 828,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,398,254. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of Kyndryl stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $311,106,427.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,106,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 133,780 shares of company stock worth $1,498,513 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Kyndryl Profile

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

