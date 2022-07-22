L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Purchased by LaFleur & Godfrey LLC

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,597 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 296.9% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at $35,000. 80.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LHX. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.09.

LHX stock traded up $3.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $227.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,298. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.71 and a 52-week high of $279.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.64.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.10. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current year.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,594,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

