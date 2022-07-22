Ladder Capital (LADR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter.
Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.06. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 18.52%. On average, analysts expect Ladder Capital to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of LADR stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.24. The stock had a trading volume of 5,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,257. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.92 and its 200-day moving average is $11.48. The company has a current ratio of 104.42, a quick ratio of 104.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 1.90. Ladder Capital has a 1-year low of $9.43 and a 1-year high of $12.69.
Several research firms recently commented on LADR. TheStreet lowered Ladder Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ladder Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LADR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Ladder Capital by 1,329.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,062,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,610,000 after buying an additional 987,995 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ladder Capital by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,681,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,791,000 after buying an additional 321,502 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Ladder Capital by 3.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,377,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,347,000 after buying an additional 40,643 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Ladder Capital by 12.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 255,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,031,000 after buying an additional 27,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX purchased a new position in Ladder Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.27% of the company’s stock.
The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.
